Pat Cummins wants to continue as Australia's one-day captain

As someone who once stole the crosswords from newspapers when he was training at Cricket NSW, Pat Cummins has always loved a challenge, and he finds the intrigue of leadership no different. The premier fast bowler and Test captain’s appointment as one-day captain runs only until the end this World Cup, which could come as soon as Thursday when Australia take on South Africa in a semi-final at Kolkata.

But win or lose, Cummins, 30, has given no indication he was wants to give up being skipper of the 50-over side to concentrate on leading the Test team. Instead, he will work closely with coach Andrew McDonald and chairman of selectors George Bailey to be available for Australia’s big white-ball moments. “We’ve been pretty open, me and Andrew and George, around different times in the year when there’s going to be different priorities,” Cummins said. Part of those priorities are likely to include Mitchell Marsh being appointed Australia’s Twenty20 captain for the T20 World Cup, to be played in the West Indies and the USA in June, and Cummins wants to be a part of i

