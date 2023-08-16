Ancient postpartum massage tradition helps new mothers in Australia

New mothers in Australia are expected to be back on their feet quickly after giving birth. But in many ancient cultures, the first weeks are a precious time to recover and bond with the baby. In a quiet, dark bedroom in an outer Melbourne suburb, new mother Jeen Selvam is getting ready to stop.It's only a few weeks since the 32-year-old gave birth to her daughter Viviana, and she doesn't get much sleep.Now, Jeen dons a sleeveless black T-shirt and black shorts and lays down on the bed.
At the foot of the bed Kanchan Ahuja Banga — called Kanchan aunty by her clients — begins an ancient ritual called abhyanga. She dips her hands in a bowl of sesame oil, smears it all over her fingers and starts giving Jeen a head-to-toe massage.The massage ritual is based on the principles of Ayurveda — a traditional system of medicine that originated in India more than 3,000 years ago.The grandmother-of-three says it is the same care that she received 40 years ago when she gave birth to her firstborn."The massage helps rejuvenate he
