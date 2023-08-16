Ancient postpartum massage tradition helps new mothers in Australia

New mothers in Australia are expected to be back on their feet quickly after giving birth. But in many ancient cultures, the first weeks are a precious time to recover and bond with the baby. In a quiet, dark bedroom in an outer Melbourne suburb, new mother Jeen Selvam is getting ready to stop.It's only a few weeks since the 32-year-old gave birth to her daughter Viviana, and she doesn't get much sleep.Now, Jeen dons a sleeveless black T-shirt and black shorts and lays down on the bed.

At the foot of the bed Kanchan Ahuja Banga — called Kanchan aunty by her clients — begins an ancient ritual called abhyanga. She dips her hands in a bowl of sesame oil, smears it all over her fingers and starts giving Jeen a head-to-toe massage.The massage ritual is based on the principles of Ayurveda — a traditional system of medicine that originated in India more than 3,000 years ago.The grandmother-of-three says it is the same care that she received 40 years ago when she gave birth to her firstborn."The massage helps rejuvenate he

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Business Council of Australia: New CEO Bran Black has the hardest job in AustraliaThe new boss of the lobby group for big business is described as “Mr Nice Guy”, but that will do nothing to push back against the government’s enthusiasm for drowning business in new regulations.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: Are the Melbourne vs Sydney opera wars finally coming to an end?Opera Australia ’s new program is trying to restore some balance between Australia ’s biggest cities.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

SMH: Are the Melbourne vs Sydney opera wars finally coming to an end?Opera Australia ’s new program is trying to restore some balance between Australia ’s biggest cities.

Source: smh | Read more »

THEAGE: Are the Melbourne vs Sydney opera wars finally coming to an end?Opera Australia ’s new program is trying to restore some balance between Australia ’s biggest cities.

Source: theage | Read more »

SMH: ‘I want that coffin’: How Australia secured ancient Egyptian treasureThe sarcophagus of Ramses II, one of Egypt’s greatest leaders, is coming to Australia as the star attraction of an antiquity blockbuster opening in November.

Source: smh | Read more »

THEAGE: ‘I want that coffin’: How Australia secured ancient Egyptian treasureThe sarcophagus of Ramses II, one of Egypt’s greatest leaders, is coming to Australia as the star attraction of an antiquity blockbuster opening in November.

Source: theage | Read more »