Glenn Maxwell's Miracle Win for Australia

Glenn Maxwell says he knew he could pull off the miracle win for Australia over Afghanistan, lifting the lid on his killer instinct and Pat Cummins’ post-game blow-up after his historic World Cup knock. Maxwell’s efforts were even more remarkable given Australia were 7/91 at one stage, still requiring more than 200 runs to chase down Afghanistan’s total of 295.

The double century featured 21 fours and 10 sixes, and Maxwell brought up the victory in style when he flicked the ball off his pads for a six to bring up his 200. Unable to move his feet as cramps and fatigue crippled his body, Maxwell turned his bat into a wand as he flicked and bludgeoned balls to the boundary with ridiculous ease. Speaking to Fox Cricket’s Mark Howard, Maxwell said there was no doubt in his mind he could win the match and raise his double century with one shot when there were five runs left to win. “I knew I had two balls in that over,” Maxwell recalle

