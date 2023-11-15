United Nations Official Accused of 'Extreme Bias Against Israel' in Fiery Clash with Sky News Australia Host

A United Nations official accused of having a 'documented history' of 'extreme bias against Israel' has engaged in a fiery clash with Sky News Australia's Peter Stefanovic. United Nations official Francesca Albanese has been accused of “extreme bias against Israel”, having previously attended a Hamas-organised conference and made social media posts comparing the Jewish state to Nazi Germany.

Ms Albanese, the UN’s Special Rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territory, joined Sky News Australia’s First Edition on Wednesday for a fiery clash with host Peter Stefanovic

