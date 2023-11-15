Australian government seeks solution after High Court rules detention illegal

The Australian Federal Police and the Australian Border Force have been commissioned by the government to manage the detainees who have been released under a joint operation, placing individuals under “strict, mandatory visa conditions”. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says parliament should rise and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese should not attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit until the government finds a “legislative fix” to keep the community safe.

The government is considering new laws and regulations available to deal with the fallout of the decision. The High Court ruled on November 8 that it was illegal for the government to keep people in immigration detention indefinitely which overturned a 20-year precedent

FİNANCİALREVİEW: ANZ Bank Settles High-Profile Court Claim with Perth EntrepreneursLeaked settlement deeds reveal ANZ bank's efforts to end a high-profile court claim with Perth entrepreneurs Pankaj and Radhika Oswal. The settlement involved a payment of $169 million and assistance with outstanding taxes. The dispute had lasted for years and involved billions of dollars. The Oswals have since acquired a new home in Switzerland.

GUARDİANAUS: Legislative Responses Considered After 81 People Released from Immigration DetentionClare O’Neil has referred to regulatory and legislative responses being under consideration to respond to a decision that has resulted in 81 people being released from immigration detention. Home affairs minister says it’s ‘garbage’ that legislation could completely reverse high court decision that led to 81 leaving immigration detention. That parliament “should not rise” until legislation is passed, upping pressure on the government by demanding a response even before the high court gives its full reasons.

GUARDİANAUS: Rental Affordability Worsens in Australian CapitalsThe ninth annual National Shelter-SGS Economics and Planning Rental Affordability Index has found affordability has worsened in the past year in every Australian capital except Hobart and Canberra. Rental affordability has plunged in the past year with low-income Australians now completely priced out of living alone, a new report has revealed.

BRİSBANETİMES: DP World resumes operations at Australian ports after cyberattackPort operator DP World has started resuming operations at its ports in Australia after a cyberattack caused a halt in freight shipments. The attack had stranded around 30,000 shipping containers across DP World's yards in the country. Following successful tests of key systems, DP World expects around 4,000 containers to move out of the four terminals on Monday. However, the ongoing investigation and response to protect networks and systems may cause temporary disruptions to their services in the coming days.

SBSNEWS: Australian government accepts all recommendations from robodebt royal commissionThe federal government has accepted or agreed in principle to every recommendation from the damning robodebt royal commission, saying it is taking the next step to ensuring the "crude and cruel" scheme will never be repeated.

SBSNEWS: DP World: Australian ports up and running after large-scale cyber attackMajor Australian ports are almost back to full capacity following a large-scale cyber attack.

