Spencer Tunick to Capture Large-Scale Nude Photographs for MELT Festival

Spencer Tunick set to take his next large-scale nude photographs on the banks of the Brisbane River for MELT Festival. Early one chilly July morning in 2001, 4,000 people converged on St Kilda Road in Melbourne, where they took off their clothes and lay down on the cold asphalt — all in the name of art. The morning was so cold that Tunick's wife, Kristen, wanted to call off the shoot. 'Then she got it — the people were very resilient in Melbourne and wanted me to continue.

' At the time, it was the largest crowd to respond to the New York photographer's call-out for nude models. 'I didn't know how to handle it logistically. It was just me with a megaphone running around. Imagine if that megaphone had failed! What would I have done?' MELT Festival. Tunick's grandfather and great-grandfather were news photographers, and, following in their footsteps, he studied at the International Center for Photography. Back then, it was a very different city. 'There was a beautiful absence of people at sunrise in New York, which doesn't exist now.

