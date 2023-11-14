Protests in Support of Palestine Escalate in Australia

Protests in support of Palestine have been escalating around Australia, with sit-ins held in capital cities and a student convoy due to arrive in Canberra on Wednesday. Hundreds are expected to take part in the convoy, organised by Students for Palestine, to protest the response of the Albanese government to the bombardment of Gaza. Two buses have been organised and many more students are expected to make their way from Sydney to Canberra by road.

"Since parliament is sitting right now, we think it's essential to protest at the steps of the institution which is failing to take reasonable measures in an attempt to hold Israel to account," said organiser Amal Naser. On Monday more than 1,000 protesters travelled from around Australia to take part in a Muslim-led interfaith convoy to Canberra, which featured speakers from various religious communities, as well as the Greens leader, Adam Bandt. One of the people behind Monday's convoy, Sheik Wesam Charkawi, a community organiser, academic and imam from Sydney, said he expected more protests in coming weeks

