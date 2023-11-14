Tragic Accident at SpaceX Highlights Safety Concerns

They needed to transport foam insulation to the rocket company’s main hangar, but had no straps to secure the cargo. LeBlanc, a relatively new employee, offered a solution to hold down the load: He sat on it.After the truck drove away, a gust blew LeBlanc and the insulation off the trailer, slamming him headfirst into the pavement. LeBlanc, 38, had retired nine months earlier from the US Marine Corps. He was pronounced dead from head trauma at the scene.

Federal inspectors with the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) later determined that SpaceX had failed to protect LeBlanc from a clear hazard, noting the gravity and severity of the violation. LeBlanc’s co-workers told OSHA that SpaceX had no convenient access to tie-downs and no process or oversight for handling such loads. SpaceX acknowledged the problems, and the agency instructed the company to make seven specific safety improvements, including more training and equipment, according to the inspection report. It was hardly the last serious accident at Space

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

_TCGLOBAL: King Charles' Visit to Kenya Highlights Positive RelationshipKing Charles’ visit to Kenya this week is the British monarch’s first to a Commonwealth nation since his coronation in September 2022. The visit comes during the country’s 60th anniversary of independence from Britain. By choosing Kenya, the British government and monarchy seek to highlight the importance they attribute to the east African nation. It also shows other Commonwealth members that it’s possible for a republic to have a positive relationship with Britain.

Source: _TCglobal | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Rental Affordability Declines in Australian Capital CitiesRenters in every Australian capital city are in a worse position than they were before the pandemic, according to the latest Rental Affordability Index report. Sydney remains the least affordable capital city in the country with a decline of 13 per cent in affordability, while Melbourne and Perth each recorded declines of 10 per cent. The report highlights that the issue of rental affordability is now a national problem, affecting both big cities and regional areas. The situation is exacerbated in regional areas where income levels are lower compared to capital cities.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Pro-Palestinian Supporters Rally in Melbourne and Sydney After Fire Destroys Palestinian BusinessPro-Palestinian supporters gather in Melbourne and Sydney following a suspicious fire that destroyed a Palestinian business and led to a violent clash. The rally calls for an end to the Hamas-Israel war and highlights the harassment faced by a Palestinian restaurant owner who expressed support for Palestinians.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Judge criticizes slow litigation and complex laws in AustraliaDeparting Federal Court judge Steven Rares criticizes the slow pace of litigation in Australia and the complex laws that cover the corporate sector. He highlights the lack of prosecution for corporate crimes and the increasing complexity of commercial cases. Justice Rares hopes that the ongoing review of the Tax Act will bring positive changes.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Cocaine Found in Locker Near White House's West Executive EntranceA small plastic bag containing roughly one gram of cocaine is visible in locker number 50, near the White House’s West Executive entrance, according to photos published after a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request was filed with the Secret Service.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

SMH: Corrective Services officer found not guilty of shooting fleeing prisonerA Corrective Services officer has been acquitted of murder charges after shooting a prisoner in the back while trying to escape. The incident occurred during a medical escort at Lismore Base Hospital in northern NSW.

Source: smh | Read more »