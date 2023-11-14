Jewish school urged to seek legal options after business refuses to lease jumping castle

St Ives Jewish school Masada College urged to seek legal options after Western Sydney business refused to lease jumping castle NSW Police have turned up to a Jewish school after a Western Sydney business owner refused to lease a jumping castle, as she declared on social media:"I don't want your blood money."A prominent Jewish school is being advised to seek legal options after a business owner refused to lease a jumping castle and bragged about it to on social media.

The Australian Jewish Association late on Tuesday afternoon shared a screenshot of an email from Western Sydney Jump owner Tanya Issa responding to Masada College, saying she had"the right to decline any booking at anytime". "There's no way I'm taking a Zionist booking. I don't want your blood money. Free Palestine," she wrote in response to a quote from the Upper North Shore school. Ms Issa, who has owned Western Sydney Jump for ten years, posted the screenshots to her business' social media. The account later appeared to be shut dow

