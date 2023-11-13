Leading melanoma experts awarded 2024 NSW Australians of the Year

Leading melanoma experts Richard Scolyer AO and Georgina Long AO awarded 2024 NSW Australians of the Year. World leading melanoma pathologist Professor Richard Scolyer AO has been announced as the NSW 2024 Australian of the Year alongside Professor Georgina Long AO for their pioneering melanoma treatment. Recently to discuss Scolyer's own terminal cancer diagnosis, were honoured at a ceremony in Sydney on Monday night.

'The reason we went down this route is because the subtype of brain cancer that I've got is the worst of the worst, it's incurable,' Scolyer said during the pair's acceptance speech. 'When we looked around at clinical trials I could go on, there weren't any and we thought with our knowledge as clinicians and scientists we need ot apply this to see if we can make a difference, not just for me but for future brain cancer patients who would get this disease in coming months and years and to make a difference.

