Australian racing powerbroker urges Premier to overturn decision on Racing NSW chairman

An Australian racing powerbroker is urging Premier Chris Minns to overturn a decision to extend the contract of Racing NSW chairman Russell Balding amid growing concerns over the new laws needed to permit his unprecedented 14-year-term. The Minns government on Monday announced it would introduce legislation to allow Balding, the former ABC managing director, to continue as chair of Racing NSW for another two years, pushing his tenure well beyond the maximum 10 for state statutory authorities.

It will be the third time a government has passed legislation extending his directorship, despite senior racing figures privately urging the newly elected Labor government to introduce fresh blood to the board. The then Coalition government extended Balding’s term in 2021, although a former senior minister who declined to be named due to cabinet confidentiality confirmed that the issue divided the cabinet and ministers, who reluctantly agreed to the extension on the condition it would be Balding’s final ter

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWSSYD: Leading melanoma experts awarded 2024 NSW Australians of the YearWorld leading melanoma pathologist Professor Richard Scolyer AO has been announced as the NSW 2024 Australian of the Year alongside Professor Georgina Long AO for their pioneering melanoma treatment.

Source: 9NewsSyd | Read more »

THEAGE: Jockey Jamie Kah defends herself against charges of conduct prejudicial to racingStar jockey Jamie Kah says she didn’t know stablehand Ruby McIntyre was recording her cutting lines of a white powder on a plate with an ID card, footage which has become central to a charge of conduct prejudicial to racing. Kah defends herself in the Victorian Racing Tribunal, claiming she was under the influence of alcohol and unaware of being recorded.

Source: theage | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: NSW Roads Minister to Make Toll Roads Fairer for Sydney MotoristsNSW Roads Minister John Graham plans to make toll roads fairer for Sydney motorists by separating freight users from commuters during the day. A major tolling review led by Allan Fels reveals that Sydney motorists will pay over $123 billion in tolls by 2060. Mr. Graham believes that tolls are shaping where people live and work and contributing to a housing crisis.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: NSW Rugby Union commits to centralisation planRugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union have agreed to the first step in the strategic reset of Australian rugby. NSW becomes the first state member union to formally commit to Rugby Australia’s plan to align the sport across the country.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: NSW Government Reviewing Hate Speech and Incitement to Violence LawsThe NSW government is reviewing hate speech and incitement to violence laws due to concerns from the premier, Chris Minns, that they are not effective. In other news, Liberal MP Russell Broadbent will move to the House of Representatives crossbench after losing preselection to contest his seat for the Liberals.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

ABCNEWS: YourGround NSW: Mapping Women's Safety in SydneyYourGround NSW is an initiative that aims to make public spaces and transport hubs safer and more inclusive for women and gender diverse people in Sydney. It invites them to share their stories on an interactive map.

Source: abcnews | Read more »