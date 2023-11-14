Australian Voters Concerned About Cost of Living and Cut Support for Labor

More than half the electorate sees the cost of living as the crucial policy test for Labor. Core support for Labor has fallen from 37 to 35 per cent over the past month, while the Coalition has slipped from 31 to 30 per cent. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton trails Anthony Albanese as preferred prime minister by 27 to 40 per cent, but has gained ground.

Australians are bracing for rampant price hikes and falling real wages despite a federal government pledge to ease the cost of living, with voters cutting their support for Labor as they shelve their hopes for higher living standards. Only 8 per cent of voters expect the economy to improve over the next three months and 50 per cent believe it will get worse, deepening the gloom about the national outlook when mortgage payments are soaring from higher interest rates

