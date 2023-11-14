Ex-Spy Chief's Inquiry Criticizes Australia's Department of Home Affairs

A classified inquiry by ex-spy chief Dennis Richardson has provided a scathing assessment of how Australia’s Department of Home Affairs managed hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars for the offshore asylum seeker processing system.

Whistleblowers also confirmed that Richardson said he would pass their details to the National Anti-Corruption Commission after they raised allegations of graft and crime during his Albanese-government commissioned inquiry into contracting under the so-called Pacific Solution.The revelation that the review is highly critical of the way the department managed Australia’s offshore processing procurement regime was confirmed by official sources who have read Richardson’s still-secret report but are not permitted to discuss it publicly. Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil received Richardson’s report weeks ago but declined to answer questions about whether it would be released, stating only it was under review. “The Richardson inquiry is currently under consideration by government,” a spokesperson for O’Neil sai

