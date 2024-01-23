Tropical Low in Coral Sea Expected to Become Cyclone

The tropical low developing slowly in the Coral Sea is now expected to become a cyclone later on Wednesday, as the system tracks south-west towards the Queensland coast. The system, travelling at just 7 kilometres per hour, will most likely cross on Thursday night as a category two cyclone, with wind gusts of up to 150kph, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM). It is expected to make landfall between Cardwell and Bowen, and will start impacting the coast and islands by Wednesday night.

Several coastal communities are now in the warning zone from Ayr to Mackay, including the Whitsundays."That's the best way you can make sure that you don't need assistance from our volunteers and our SES," he said on Tuesday. "They will always be there if you need them, but making sure that you have radio batteries, bottled water and canned food and that you're secure, is the best way you can help our emergency services and our volunteer





