Houthi rebels target cargo ships in the Red Sea

One of the world's most crucial shipping routes has become a no-go zone as Houthi rebels in Yemen step up attacks on vessels bound for Israel or with links to the US and UK. Since November, dozens of cargo ships in the Red Sea have been targeted by the Houthis, a militant Islamist group aligned with Iran that considers Israel an enemy.

So, what exactly is happening in the Red Sea? Why are the Houthis attacking cargo ships? Who is this group? And what will the impact on international trade mean for consumers? After the war in Gaza started in October 2023, the Houthis started firing missiles and drones against Israel. In November, they began targeting ships heading to Israel via the Red Sea, regardless of their nationality, and have warned all international shipping companies against dealing with Israeli ports. US-owned, Marshall Islands-flagged Gibraltar Eagle The captain reported no injuries and said there was only minimal damage to the cargo hold of the 200-metre-long bulk carrier, but it was a close cal





