US and UK respond to Houthi attacks in Red Sea

As the Houthi militant group in Yemen ramps up its attacks on vessels in the Red Sea – ostensibly in response to what it calls Israel’s “genocidal crimes” in Gaza – the US and UK have responded with multiple military strikes in the last week. The US has also re-listed the group as a global terrorist organisation. The hope is these strikes will pressure the Iran-aligned Houthis to back down. It won’t, however.

Short of a complete halt to Israel’s war in Gaza and a 180-degree shift in Western support for Israel’s approach, there is little that will dissuade the Houthis to change course in the foreseeable future. There are three main reasons for this, none of which are principally about Iran’s regional strategy. The group has already survived years of airstrikes The first, and most obvious, reason is the Houthi movement, whose political wing is known as Ansar Allah, has already withstood years of airstrikes in its war with a Saudi-led and Western-backed coalition from 2015–2022. Prior to this, the Houthis fought six wars against the central Yemeni government from 2004–201





_TCglobal » / 🏆 4. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran Sends Warship to Red Sea After US Navy Destroys Houthi BoatsIran dispatches a warship to the Red Sea in response to the US Navy's destruction of three Houthi boats, escalating tensions and complicating peace efforts. The Alborz destroyer passes through the Bab El-Mandeb strait, but its mission remains undisclosed. Maersk suspends shipping through the Red Sea after two attacks on its freighter. Iran's involvement adds to the already volatile situation in the channel, which handles a significant portion of global commerce. The US had formed a coalition to prevent Houthi attacks, and a Houthi delegation meets with officials in Tehran after the US attack on a Danish-owned container ship.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

US and Australia Warn Houthi Rebels in Red SeaThe United States and Australia have issued warnings to Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, threatening consequences if attacks on vessels continue. The tensions in the region are part of a wider escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Houthi rebels target cargo ships in the Red SeaHouthi rebels in Yemen have been attacking cargo ships bound for Israel or with links to the US and UK in the Red Sea. The attacks have raised concerns about international trade and the safety of vessels in the region.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

US and UK Warships Repel Mass Drone Attack by Yemeni Houthis in Red SeaUS and UK warships successfully repel a mass drone attack launched by Yemeni Houthis rebels in the Red Sea. The attack involved 20 rockets, drones, and cruise missiles, making it the largest coordinated attack by the Iran-backed rebels. The UK defence secretary condemns the attacks and warns of severe consequences for the Houthis. The UN security council will consider a resolution to demand an immediate cessation of Houthi attacks. Efforts by the US-led multinational naval task force to counter the threat have had limited effects, raising concerns in the shipping sector.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Cargo Ship Hit by Missile in BelgiumThe Iran-backed Houthi militia group has attacked a container ship in Belgium with a ballistic missile, widening the theatre of war beyond the Red Sea. Qatar announces it will not send liquid gas through the Red Sea.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

US and Britain launch massive airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebelsThe US and Britain, with the help of several countries including Australia, have launched massive retaliatory airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The attacks targeted logistical hubs, air defence systems, and weapons storage locations. The British warship HMS Diamond also shot down Houthi drones in the Red Sea.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »