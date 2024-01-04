US and Australia Warn Houthi Rebels in Red Sea

The United States could soon begin hitting missile sites in Yemen to deter Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, and Australia has joined a 12-nation coalition warning the rebels they will face consequences if they continue attacking vessels passing through the crucial trade corridor.

The rising tensions in the Red Sea are part of a wider escalation of hostilities in the Middle East flowing from the war in Gaza, including warnings of retaliation against Israel by the militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon after a senior Hamas leader was killed in a drone strike in Beirut. A Houthi helicopter approaches a cargo ship in the Red Sea as the rebels threaten to seize vessels owned by Israeli companies.Underlining the growing risks in the region, Iran vowed to respond to what it called a terror attack after at least 103 people died in twin blasts near the burial site of military commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US air strike in Baghdad in 202





