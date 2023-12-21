Defence expert criticizes Albanese government's contribution to Red Sea taskforce

The government's decision to send 11 personnel to an international naval task force rather than a warship has been described as 'embarrassing', with a defence expert dismissing Defence Minister Richard Marles's claim that Australia is doing the 'heavy lifting' in the Indo-Pacific. A prominent defence and national security expert has slammed the Albanese government’s 'embarrassing' contribution to a United States led task force headed for the Middle East.

Ten nations are joining Operation Prosperity Guardian to help protect commerce in the Red Sea, which has come under repeated attack from Yemen-based Houthi Rebels. The government announced on Thursday that rather than sending a warship, they would send 11 additional personnel to the joint maritime headquarters in Bahrain to assist the taskforce. The contribution was slammed as 'embarrassing' by Michael Shoebridge, the founding director of Strategic Analysis Australia





SkyNewsAust » / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Radio Veteran Neil Mitchell Grills Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Fiery InterviewRadio veteran Neil Mitchell uses his final day as 3AW Mornings presenter to conduct a heated interview with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, questioning him on various controversial topics.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Sharri Markson criticizes Albanese government over visas for PalestiniansSky News host Sharri Markson has torn into the decision to provide more than 800 Palestinians who have links to Australia with visas, arguing the Albanese government has “lost its mind”. The Opposition immediately raised concerns over the visas, demanding the government provide more detail and explain the security process.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Australian Prime Minister's Expenses Revealed in Transparency PushAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's expenses, including travel costs and taxpayer-funded expenses, were revealed in a delayed release of MPs' entitlements. The release also disclosed the use of Defence jets by Albanese and his deputy Richard Marles, incurring over $5 million in costs. The government's transparency efforts were criticized by the Coalition.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Defence Firms Offer to Build Infrastructure for Nuclear Submarines in AustraliaThree major defence and engineering firms are teaming up to offer their services in building infrastructure for nuclear-powered submarines in Australia. The US Senate has passed AUKUS legislation allowing the sale of three Virginia-class boats to the navy, which will strengthen the military industrial bases of both Australia and America. This move is seen as a strong message to China and will create opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Network Ten to Present Expert Report in Defence of Defamation CaseNetwork Ten plans to present an expert toxicologist's report in its defense of Bruce Lehrmann's defamation case. The report suggests that Brittany Higgins was heavily intoxicated at the time of the alleged rape.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Australia to Experience More Rain Due to 'Warm Blob' in the SeaThere’s bad news for Australians hoping for an end to the torrential rain plaguing most of the country, with a “warm blob” of water threatening to bring rain for days to come.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »