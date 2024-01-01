Iran Sends Warship to Red Sea After US Navy Destroys Houthi Boats

HEAD TOPICS

Iran dispatches a warship to the Red Sea in response to the US Navy's destruction of three Houthi boats, escalating tensions and complicating peace efforts. The Alborz destroyer passes through the Bab El-Mandeb strait, but its mission remains undisclosed. Maersk suspends shipping through the Red Sea after two attacks on its freighter. Iran's involvement adds to the already volatile situation in the channel, which handles a significant portion of global commerce. The US had formed a coalition to prevent Houthi attacks, and a Houthi delegation meets with officials in Tehran after the US attack on a Danish-owned container ship.

Iran dispatched a warship to the Red Sea after the US Navy destroyed three Houthi boats, a move that risks ratcheting up tensions and complicates Washington’s goal of establishing peace in the region. The Alborz destroyer traversed the Bab El-Mandeb strait on Monday, but no further information was provided about its mission. Maersk, a shipping company, announced that it would suspend shipping through the Red Sea again after two attacks on its freighter.

Iran's involvement in the Red Sea adds to the already volatile situation in the channel, which is crucial for global commerce. The US had established a coalition last month to prevent attacks on ships by the Houthi rebels, who are supported by Iran. Following the US attack on a Danish-owned container ship, a Houthi delegation met with officials in Tehran. As a result, AP Moller-Maersk decided to suspend all Red Sea transit for 48 hours to assess the situation

