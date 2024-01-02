Australia Considers Using Counter-Terror Laws to Prevent Travel to Lebanon

Powerful but rarely used counter-terror laws are being touted to prevent Australians from travelling to Lebanon, just days after two Australians were killed by an Israeli airstrike in the country's south. The deaths of Sydney brothers Ibrahim and Ali Bazzi - the latter claimed by Hezbollah as a fighter - brought the dangers along the Israel-Lebanon border into sharp relief, with Hamas ally Hezbollah exchanging fire with Israel since the Hamas-Israel war started in Gaza in October.

'It's an offence for any Australian to cooperate with, to support, let alone to fight with a listed terrorist organisation like Hezbollah,' Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus warned last week. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has already issued a 'do not travel' warning for the region, and is urging Australians currently in southern Lebanon to evacuate while commercial flights are still availabl





SBSNews » / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two-thirds of Australians Plan to Spend Less This Festive SeasonTwo-thirds of Australians plan to spend less this festive season than last year as cost-of-living pressures strangle household budgets, with rising grocery costs putting the biggest strain on voters’ wallets.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Increasing Number of Australians Prescribed Medication for ADHDThe number of Australians prescribed medication for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder has more than doubled in the last five years to reach 414,000 in 2022. For many, getting an ADHD diagnosis and the right medication can be a game changer with major, lifelong benefits.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Queensland Police Service considers mandatory mental health intervention for officersA major push is underway to ensure Queensland police officers receive help from a psychologist or psychiatrist at least once a year. The Queensland Police Service (QPS) is considering introducing mandatory mental health intervention as latest research shows many suffer extreme anxiety and depression — making them significant suicide risks.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Adelaide man seeks answers over son's disappearance in LebanonMustapha Chahine has been searching for answers for over 40 years regarding the disappearance of his son Khaled in Lebanon. The family suspects he was taken by Israeli soldiers during the first Lebanon war. Mustapha had already experienced significant loss, having been displaced from Palestine in 1948. Khaled went missing in 1982 when he was just 16 years old.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Queensland Opposition Leader Considers Mandatory Minimums for Youth CriminalsQueensland opposition leader David Crisafulli states that mandatory minimum sentences for youth criminals will be discussed if the LNP wins the state election in 2024, emphasizing the importance of community safety. The state is currently facing a youth crime crisis, with a significant increase in the number of young offenders being processed by the police.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Australian government considers moratorium on new colleges to cut migrationThe Australian government is considering a moratorium on new colleges as part of its efforts to reduce migration. Skills and Training Minister Brendan O’Connor also mentioned measures to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable students and remove unscrupulous providers from the vocational education and training system. The government aims to halve net overseas migration by June 2025.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »