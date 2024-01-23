Manly fan favourite Brad Parker battles sepsis scare

Manly fan favourite Brad Parker will shift to the second row this season — but his preparations copped a major setback during the off-season when he developed sepsis and was forced to spend 12 days in hospital. The 26-year-old underwent clean-out surgery on his knee in October when disaster struck. He picked up a staph infection, which then developed into something much worse.“I was all good and well, then 10 days later I wasn’t feeling that great.

I passed out and collapsed, then my roommate came in and took me to hospital. I was in hospital for 12 days,” he said. “It was (scary). I didn’t know what sepsis was — I had no idea. But my missus knew what was going on so she was a bit worried. I had no idea, I just thought I was sick.” Sepsis is a serious condition which develops when the body’s immune system has an extreme reaction to infection. Without treatment it can lead to organ failure, tissue damage and even death. In fact, according to studies approximately 8,000 people die from sepsis-related conditions each year — a confronting statistic Parker quickly learn





FOXSportsAUS » / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US and UK Warships Repel Mass Drone Attack by Yemeni Houthis in Red SeaUS and UK warships successfully repel a mass drone attack launched by Yemeni Houthis rebels in the Red Sea. The attack involved 20 rockets, drones, and cruise missiles, making it the largest coordinated attack by the Iran-backed rebels. The UK defence secretary condemns the attacks and warns of severe consequences for the Houthis. The UN security council will consider a resolution to demand an immediate cessation of Houthi attacks. Efforts by the US-led multinational naval task force to counter the threat have had limited effects, raising concerns in the shipping sector.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Iran Sends Warship to Red Sea After US Navy Destroys Houthi BoatsIran dispatches a warship to the Red Sea in response to the US Navy's destruction of three Houthi boats, escalating tensions and complicating peace efforts. The Alborz destroyer passes through the Bab El-Mandeb strait, but its mission remains undisclosed. Maersk suspends shipping through the Red Sea after two attacks on its freighter. Iran's involvement adds to the already volatile situation in the channel, which handles a significant portion of global commerce. The US had formed a coalition to prevent Houthi attacks, and a Houthi delegation meets with officials in Tehran after the US attack on a Danish-owned container ship.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

US and Australia Warn Houthi Rebels in Red SeaThe United States and Australia have issued warnings to Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, threatening consequences if attacks on vessels continue. The tensions in the region are part of a wider escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Houthi rebels target cargo ships in the Red SeaHouthi rebels in Yemen have been attacking cargo ships bound for Israel or with links to the US and UK in the Red Sea. The attacks have raised concerns about international trade and the safety of vessels in the region.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

US and UK respond to Houthi attacks in Red SeaThe US and UK have launched military strikes in response to Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. The US has also re-listed the group as a global terrorist organisation. However, it is unlikely to deter the Houthis without a complete halt to Israel's war in Gaza and a change in Western support for Israel.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Cargo Ship Hit by Missile in BelgiumThe Iran-backed Houthi militia group has attacked a container ship in Belgium with a ballistic missile, widening the theatre of war beyond the Red Sea. Qatar announces it will not send liquid gas through the Red Sea.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »