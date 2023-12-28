Tributes for Former Rugby Players Lost in Boating Tragedy

A rugby community has been among those to pay tribute after it lost two former players in a Boxing Day boating tragedy, while a fundraiser has been created for the family of a nine-year-old girl found dead in a stormwater drain. Tributes have started flowing in for the victims of the severe storms that lashed Queensland and Victoria over Christmas and Boxing Day, with the death toll now climbing to 10.

Among the victims were two former Queensland rugby union players – David Logan and Stephen Tait – who were found dead, along with a third person, in Moreton Bay off Green Island after a boat carrying 11 people capsized on Tuesday. Queensland Rugby have paid tribute to the former representatives with Logan, 69, and Tait, 59, enjoying fruitful careers in the state competition. Logan won multiple premierships with Brothers between 1974-82 while Tait won a premiership while playing for Souths in 198





