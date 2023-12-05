Enchanted Field: A Dreamlike Experience at Queensland’s Gallery of Modern Art

Queensland’s Gallery of Modern Art’s summer blockbuster exhibition Fairy Tales features more than 100 works of art, comprising sculpture, installation, painting, photography, animation, video art, and film props and costumes. It is thought-provoking and aimed at adults, but children can also appreciate the fear and wonder it evokes.





Art Gallery of NSW faces multimillion-dollar government funding shortfallThe 153-year-old gallery faces potential cuts if it fails to convince the Minns government to boost funding of its much-expanded operations.

The jaw-dropping, architect-designed home that defies gravityIs it a serene tree-change residence surrounded by vineyards, or an international art gallery?

