Family of slain Queensland police officer marks tragic anniversary

A year on from his death, Queensland Police Constable Matthew Arnold’s family has issued a statement to mark the tragic anniversary. Arnold was killed alongside his colleague Constable Rachel McCrow and civilian Alan Dare by Gareth, Stacey and Nathaniel Train at their Wieambilla property on December 12 last year. The Arnold family said it was “a day our family will never forget”. “A day when incomprehensible evil murdered our beautiful son and brother, for simply doing his job,” they said.

“Matt had no chance of survival on that day, and this makes his death so unfathomable. “It is so cruel and unfair that we never got to say goodbye.” Police radios across Queensland will fall silent at 4.36pm on Tuesday, the exact time Arnold, 26, and McCrow, 29, jumped a fence at the Train’s Western Downs property. “That gut-wrenching pain, which all of us felt on that day, will never, ever be forgotten,” Queensland Police Union President Ian Leavers sai





Queensland Police Service considers mandatory mental health intervention for officersA major push is underway to ensure Queensland police officers receive help from a psychologist or psychiatrist at least once a year. The Queensland Police Service (QPS) is considering introducing mandatory mental health intervention as latest research shows many suffer extreme anxiety and depression — making them significant suicide risks.

Queensland's Indigenous Languages Could Be Showcased at 2032 OlympicsQueensland's sport minister hints at multilingual announcements at Olympic venues in 2032 to include local First Nations language. Inclusivity is embedded in the legacy strategy for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

Cassowary filmed in waters at Bingil Bay beach, Queensland, in ‘astonishing’ footage7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

AFL unveils fixture for 'opening round' with matches in Queensland and New South WalesYOUR SAY: Do you like the AFL’s new radical ‘opening round’ fixture for 2024? In a league first, the AFL season will kick off with just four games in Queensland and New South Wales, with the Swans and Dees playing the first official game of 2024. The competition’s official round one will then start the following week with the iconic Carlton vs Richmond at the MCG. FULL FIXTURE: 9News

Proposed Law Changes in Queensland to Hold Irresponsible Dog Owners AccountableOwners whose dogs cause harm or death may face jail time under proposed law changes in Queensland. The changes also include a ban on certain dog breeds and tougher penalties for reckless owners. The legislation aims to streamline local government decisions regarding seized dangerous animals and has been introduced following community feedback.

Queensland Considers Banning Dog Breeds to Reduce AttacksPit bulls and other breeds are already banned in parts of Australia, but not everyone agrees this is the best way to deal with the issue of aggressive dogs.

