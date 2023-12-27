LawConnect Claims Line Honours in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

LawConnect has beaten Andoo Comanche to the finish line by just 51 seconds to claim line honours. A spectator catamaran crossed paths with Andoo Comanche in the final moments of the race and it is unclear if the incident will affect the race. It can take days for the overall winner of the race to be declared once times are adjusted for handicaps, like boat weight and length.

In a finish for the ages, LawConnect has sensationally overtaken Andoo Comanche in the final moments to snatch line honours in the 2023 Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. Andoo Comanche held the lead a lot more comfortably when rounding the Tasman Peninsula and entering the River Derwent for the final sprint, but LawConnect started to rapidly gain on them. The speedier LawConnect closed several nautical miles between them along the river until they were neck and neck to a nail-biting finish. LawConnect's finish time in the end was 1 day, 19 hours, 3 minutes and 58 seconds. Andoo Comanche's was just 51 seconds behind. "I can't believe that result. Honestly, it's a dream come true," he sai





