2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record

Scientists have confirmed that 2023 was the hottest year on record. The official declaration, made by the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), came just days into Australia's summer and capped off a torrid 12 months in which climate records were consistently toppled. Here are just a few. Global average sea surface temperatures remained at record-high levels for the time of year throughout April, May and June 2023, according to C3S data.

Those temperatures continued to rise until 31 July, when they reached 20.96C. This marked the highest value on record, according to C3S, slightly exceeding the previous record of 20.95C, which was recorded in March 2016. Experts linked the year's unprecedented sea surface temperatures to periods of unusually high ocean temperatures that are known as marine heatwaves. These can have significant and sometimes devastating impacts on ocean ecosystems and biodiversity





