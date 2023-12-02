Former Sydney real estate agent sentenced for breaking into teenage girl's bedroom

A former Sydney real estate agent has been sentenced for breaking into a northern beaches home and opening a teenage girl’s bedroom door, in what a judge described as a “terrifying” experience. Kally Anne Fitzgerald, 43, was handed a two-year jail sentence to be served in the community by way of an intensive correction order after pleading guilty in Downing Centre District Court to the crime.

According to the agreed facts, Fitzgerald walked into the North Curl Curl house last August through the back laundry door, after first trying the locked front door. She then went to the bedroom of a 16-year-old girl, who was listening to music when she heard someone approaching from the hallway. Opening the bedroom door, the court heard that the girl said “hi” and Fitzgerald responded with “sorry”. Fitzgerald then shut the door, walked down the hallway and entered the garage. She returned past the teenager’s door and out of the house, where she drove away. The teenager’s parents did not believe what had happened until they checked their CCTV footage, the facts state





smh » / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stuart Dew sounded out by Sydney Swans for a possible return to his former AFL club7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Abortion providers brace themselves ahead of Ohio vote: ‘It’s just terrifying’If Issue 1 fails, supporters of the proposal believe the state’s supreme court will reinstate a six-week abortion ban

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Terrifying sign Israel has no planANALYSIS

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Kourtney Kardashian Barker welcomes fourth child following ‘terrifying’ scare7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

F1 fans invade track in terrifying breachFormula 1 stewards have slammed Brazilian race organisers after fans gained access to the Interlagos circuit while cars were still on track at the end of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian Supporters Rally in Melbourne and Sydney After Fire Destroys Palestinian BusinessPro-Palestinian supporters gather in Melbourne and Sydney following a suspicious fire that destroyed a Palestinian business and led to a violent clash. The rally calls for an end to the Hamas-Israel war and highlights the harassment faced by a Palestinian restaurant owner who expressed support for Palestinians.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »