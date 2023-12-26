SHK Scallywag Retires from Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race

Sydney to Hobart line honours contender SHK Scallywag has retired from the yacht race with a broken bow sprit. The Hong Kong-based 100-foot supermaxi had been flying down the NSW south coast in third position behind Andoo Comanche and LawConnect when the damage forced her to withdraw off Gerroa on Tuesday evening.

She was about six hours into the race and seeking to make up lost ground after completing a 720-degree penalty turn after a dramatic almost-collision with reigning line honours winner Andoo Comanche, who protested after she tacked very close. It was to be the 27th and last chance at a maiden win for skipper David Witt, a veteran of other yachts including Ragamuffin, after pre-race news Scallywag would not contest the bluewater classic again. She had spent the past 18 months out of the water undergoing modifications in readiness for the tilt, including losing 500 kilograms in weight off her mas





