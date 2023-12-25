Anthony Albanese helps serve meals to thousands at Sydney charity lunch

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has joined hundreds of volunteers to help serve meals to 3,000 poor and hungry people at Australia's biggest charity lunch in Sydney. The event was organized by Rev. Bill Crews at the Exodus Foundation. Albanese was accompanied by his partner Jodie Haydon, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, and Transport Minister Jo Haylen.





