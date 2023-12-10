Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Announces Retirement

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced her retirement in an emotional press conference on Sunday, telling journalists she has "given everything" but that it's time to move on. Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced her retirement in a surprise press conference on Sunday. The premier’s announcement brings an end to a 17-year political career, including eight years as Premier of Queensland.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Premier Palaszczuk said she had “given everything” to the job but it was time for her to move on. “I fought the good fight, I've given everything, but now is the time for me to find out what else life has to offer,” she said. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced her retirement from politics in a shock announcement on Sunday. Picture: Liam Kidston The Queensland Labor leader revealed she began considering her future when she was “trying to have a holiday” with her partner, but that she made up her mind at National Cabinet last wee





SkyNewsAust » / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Four-day Queensland school week push the result of ‘critical teacher shortage’ experts say7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Two toddlers found dead in car in Queensland community, Woorabinda7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Cassowary filmed in waters at Bingil Bay beach, Queensland, in ‘astonishing’ footage7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Queensland's Indigenous Languages Could Be Showcased at 2032 OlympicsQueensland's sport minister hints at multilingual announcements at Olympic venues in 2032 to include local First Nations language. Inclusivity is embedded in the legacy strategy for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

AFL unveils fixture for 'opening round' with matches in Queensland and New South WalesYOUR SAY: Do you like the AFL’s new radical ‘opening round’ fixture for 2024? In a league first, the AFL season will kick off with just four games in Queensland and New South Wales, with the Swans and Dees playing the first official game of 2024. The competition’s official round one will then start the following week with the iconic Carlton vs Richmond at the MCG. FULL FIXTURE: 9News

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Proposed Law Changes in Queensland to Hold Irresponsible Dog Owners AccountableOwners whose dogs cause harm or death may face jail time under proposed law changes in Queensland. The changes also include a ban on certain dog breeds and tougher penalties for reckless owners. The legislation aims to streamline local government decisions regarding seized dangerous animals and has been introduced following community feedback.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »