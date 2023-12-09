Heatwave in NSW as Cyclone Jasper approaches Queensland

As residents across NSW battled the heat, a tropical cyclone headed for Queensland and parts of South Australia experienced flooding. As NSW sweltered in heatwave conditions, Cyclone Jasper bore down on Queensland and Adelaide expected close to 50mm of rain. The temperature at Sydney airport and Badgerys Creek reached 43C at 1pm, while the mercury at Sydney Olympic Park peaked at 42.5C at 3pm and Penrith was sitting on 42.9C at 4pm.

Relief was expected in the form of a cool southerly change to arrive between 6pm and 8pm on Saturday, with temperature drops of at least 10C





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two toddlers found dead in car in Queensland community, Woorabinda7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Calls for installation of central Queensland PET scanner to reduce travel for cancer patientsThere are no PET scanners available in Eustie King's central Queensland home town. He says regular long distance travel is taking a toll as he fights two types of cancer.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Four-day Queensland school week push the result of ‘critical teacher shortage’ experts say7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Cassowary filmed in waters at Bingil Bay beach, Queensland, in ‘astonishing’ footage7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Queensland's Indigenous Languages Could Be Showcased at 2032 OlympicsQueensland's sport minister hints at multilingual announcements at Olympic venues in 2032 to include local First Nations language. Inclusivity is embedded in the legacy strategy for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Housing squeeze forces Queensland to think tinyStrict rules around the permanent use of tiny homes, and recent innovations, will be considered by government.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »