Mother's Shock as Son's Eye Turns White After Cat Scratch

Kate Godden looked at her six-year-old son sitting in the bath and suddenly realised their life would never be the same. Carlos Godden Nava, now aged 12, with his mother Kate Godden. “I had a complete freak-out, went out the back, broke down, and rang up the doctors.” Seven days earlier, Godden’s son, Carlos Godden Nava, had been scratched or bitten by a relative’s cat as it was startled by another child while Carlos was patting it, leaving Carlos bleeding from the eye.

Godden said she and Carlos’ father Manuel had driven their crying son from Shepparton about two hours to the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne on the instructions of staff at the local hospital. But Godden claims she was told by a younger doctor at the children’s hospital that the scratch was superficial, and the family was sent home with instructions to see a GP in a week. As he sat in the bath on July 13 in 2017, Carlos’ left eye opened up for the first time in days, and Kate was horrified to see that the eye had turned white





theage » / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mother recounts son's ordeal in bomb shelter attackRachel Goldberg, the mother of a hostage, shares the details of the attack on a bomb shelter where her son was hiding. Hamas threw hand grenades, shot an RPG, and sprayed the room with machine gun fire. Three young men, including Rachel's son, were taken hostage.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron's Shock Return to PoliticsFormer British prime minister David Cameron’s shock return to government as Foreign Secretary has been widely criticised as a bold and potentially risky move. Rishi Sunak announced the major cabinet reshuffle on Monday which included the sacking of embattled home secretary Suella Braverman. Mr Cameron, who accepted a peerage to take the post, acknowledged it was “not usual” for a former PM to “come back”.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Financial Shock for Family Facing Expensive Dental TreatmentA family is facing a bill of around $4,700 for urgent dental treatment for their four-year-old son, as the public system would mean a 12-month wait.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman, Sending Shock Waves Across Tech IndustryThe board of the company behind ChatGPT has fired OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, citing lack of consistent communication. OpenAI's chief technology officer will serve as interim CEO while a search for a permanent CEO is conducted. OpenAI president and co-founder Greg Brockman also quit the company. Dear headtopics.com webmaster, Great content!

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Geelong Cats shock reigning premiers Melbourne in semi-finalGeelong Cats secure a shock five-point semi-final win against Melbourne in a tough match. The Cats took inspiration from previous games and urged to maintain their care and joy. Fans were offered free park and ride bus service from Geelong to Ikon Park.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Shock email amid $4.2m company collapseA victim of a collapsed building firm is furious because the liquidators are chasing his business for money even though he’s already thousands out of pocket.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »