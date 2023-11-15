Tracing Property Ownership Becoming More Difficult, Says Housing Advocate

Ben Reeve-Lewis, co-founder of Safer Renting, highlights the increasing difficulty in tracing property ownership and responsibility. Criminal landlords resort to tactics such as cutting off electricity and playing mind games to force tenants out. Reeve-Lewis, who has been fighting against rogue landlords for over three decades, has witnessed extreme cases of violence and harassment towards tenants.

Despite his long experience, he continues to be shocked by the atrocities committed by some landlords

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Long wait for tribunal hearing leaves Victoria resident's property at risk of floodingSharon Harrison's tribunal hearing for a property issue she has with her neighbour is set for 2024, nearly four years after she filed her application. Average wait times for building and property issues filed in Victoria jumped by nearly 20 per cent in the last financial year.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

THEAGE: Alphington fixer-upper sold after competitive auctionA young owner-occupier, represented by a professional bidder, beat four other parties in a competitive auction to purchase a fixer-upper property in Malvern East for $2,721,000.

Source: theage | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Tesla Cybertruck Owners Face $50,000 Penalty for ResellingNew owners of Tesla's Cybertruck will be fined $50,000 if they attempt to resell it within the first year of ownership, according to the company's buyer's agreement. The Cybertruck, which has been compared to the Delorean from 'Back to the Future', is set to release on November 30.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: David Cameron Returns to Government as Foreign Secretary in Major Cabinet ReshufflePrime Minister David Cameron has made a shock return to high office, becoming foreign secretary in a major shakeup of the Conservative government that also saw the firing of divisive Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Real Estate Agents, Accountants and Lawyers Resist Expansion of Dirty Money LawsReal estate agents, accountants and lawyers in Australia are strongly resisting moves to extend reporting obligations in anti-money laundering laws, citing threats to client confidentiality. An international report has warned about the laundering of ill-gotten money from China through Australian property. The government plans to put legislation for an overhaul of the rules to federal parliament next year.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: Brisbane to announce new multibillion-dollar road linksThe Queensland government will announce new multibillion-dollar links for the Gateway Motorway and Bruce Highway to address growing traffic congestion in Brisbane. The projects aim to ease bottlenecks and improve travel times, but may raise concerns about property resumptions and environmental protection.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »