New Map to Identify Dark Streets and Risky Intersections to Address Safety Concerns for Women

A new map will identify dark streets and risky intersections, as well as well-lit walkways, in a bid to address an issue that extortionately impacts women. A new map will identify “creepy” streets and risky intersections, as well as well-lit walkways, in a bid to combat an issue that extortionately impacts women and gender-diverse people. Found that 59 per cent of women surveyed feel unsafe most or all of the time in public places after dark, compared to 32 per cent of men.

If women felt safer, 76 per cent of survey respondents said they would walk more, and 69 per cent said they would catch public transport more often. As part of the state government’s response, from today women and gender-diverse people in NSW can contribute to the digital crowd-mapping project, called The map is focused on public spaces such as streets, parks, walkways, and the areas surrounding train stations and bus stops. Participants are asked to pinpoint these locations on a map of the state, and fill out a short surve

