Alphington fixer-upper sold after competitive auction

A young owner-occupier, represented by a professional bidder, won a competitive auction in Malvern East, purchasing a fixer-upper property for $2,721,000. The property, which had a reserve price of $2.3 million, received strong interest due to its clever renovations and desirable location. Bidding was intense, with five parties using aggressive tactics. The successful bidder made their first bid at $2.7 million.

