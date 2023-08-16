Long wait for tribunal hearing leaves Victoria resident's property at risk of flooding

Sharon Harrison's tribunal hearing for a property issue she has with her neighbour is set for 2024, nearly four years after she filed her application. Average wait times for building and property issues filed in Victoria jumped by nearly 20 per cent in the last financial year. The calendar on Sharon Harrison's fridge shows there are still 100 days to go until the court date she has been waiting almost three years for.

That day can't come soon enough, because every time it rains, her property on Victoria's south-east coast floods. She said her attempts to resolve the issue with her neighbour directly had been unsuccessful. Now, despite lodging an application with the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) in 2021 and having a directions hearing earlier this year, her next hearing won't go ahead until 2024. "We have a creek flowing by our front door if there is even the smallest amount of rain, and we are worried about what impact the water is having on the foundations of our house the longer we are forced to wait

