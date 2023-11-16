Time limit on prosecutions for police accessing databases without authorisation to be extended

A time limit on prosecutions that saw police escaping criminal charges for accessing internal police databases without authorisation will be extended by two years after lobbying from victims. Amendments to the Victoria Police Act, introduced to state parliament on Thursday, will see the 12-month limit on the time in which an officer can be charged for using the Law Enforcement Assistance Program (LEAP) system without a legitimate reason increased to three years.

Danielle Laidley said changing the legislation was an important step to prevent others experiencing what she did.Former North Melbourne coach Dani Laidley, who had images of her leaked by police following her arrest in 2020, said the changes were a great move forward. “What happened to me caused myself, but particularly my family, a lot of grief. These changes can only be a good thing for society,” she said.A family violence victim who did not want to be identified welcomed the move after reports officers were taking mental health leave, during which they can’t be actively investigated, until the time limit expire

