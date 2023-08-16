Retired Police Commander Claims Sri Lankan Government Colluded with Terrorist Group in Easter Sunday Bombings

A retired police commander has shed new light on claims that the former Sri Lankan government may have colluded with a terrorist group for political gain, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of people, including Australians, in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings. Former police commander Ravi Seneviratne has claimed that military intelligence gave police "wrong information" which concealed the role of the Easter Sunday attackers in an earlier killing.

The head of Sri Lanka's Catholic Church has called for Australia to back an independent investigation into the claims of possible government involvement in the 2019 bombings. The head of the Catholic Church in Sri Lanka is now calling on the Australian government to support an independent investigation into the allegations, a call backed by Melbourne woman Chathudilla Weerasinghe, who survived the attack on Colombo's Kingsbury hotel. "They should carry out an investigation … because there were so many blasts on the date — similar timings, coordinated – it has to be a major planned-out thing," Ms Weerasinghe said

