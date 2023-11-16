Audio recording captures argument between police officer and P-plater

An audio recording has captured an interaction between a police officer and a P-plater before the pair broke into an argument on the side of a highway. An audio recording has revealed what happened moments before a police officer got into a heated argument with a red P-plater for allegedly speeding on a busy highway.

The 22-year-old driver, who requested to be identified as James T, was travelling from Sydney to regional Victoria for a work trip for fundraising on Sunday afternoon when he was pulled over for speeding – a claim he denies. James can be heard telling the cop he was travelling 90km/h – the legal limit for a P1 provisional driver – after he caught up to the police car in traffic on the highway. “I wasn’t breaking any speed limits. I’ve got my P-plates on, you’ve dragged me out of the car on the side of the road … you were up my a***,” he told the cop as they stood on the side of the highway

