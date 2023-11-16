Leading doctors reject calls to bring back mask rules amid eighth Covid wave

Some of the country’s leading doctors have rejected calls to bring back mask rules after Queensland doctors pushed for a mandate amid an eighth Covid wave. Fresh calls to reintroduce mask mandates amid an eighth Covid wave have been rejected by some of the country’s leading experts.

Professor Peter Collignon, an Infectious Diseases physician and microbiologist at the Canberra Hospital has opposed a return of the rule, after Queensland doctors called on the state government to mandate masks in hospitals and on public transport. Australian Medical Association Queensland president Maria Boulton has also encouraged people to wear masks in public places and urged the state’s chief health officer to guide the community on how to avoid “another disastrous Christmas”. In a post on X, Professor Collignon wrote: “If at increased risk, or concerned, yes wear a mask. But no mandates.”“The current wave likely already declining and will be down to low levels by Xma

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

_TCGLOBAL: Leading UK politicians of African Indian descentLeading politicians in the UK, including the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, are of African Indian descent. Other high profile examples include the country’s two most recent home secretaries – Priti Patel, who served from 2019 to 2022, and her successor Suella Braverman, whose tenure ended abruptly on 13 November when she was fired by Sunak.

Source: _TCglobal | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: AFL unveils fixture for 'opening round' with matches in Queensland and New South WalesYOUR SAY: Do you like the AFL’s new radical ‘opening round’ fixture for 2024? In a league first, the AFL season will kick off with just four games in Queensland and New South Wales, with the Swans and Dees playing the first official game of 2024. The competition’s official round one will then start the following week with the iconic Carlton vs Richmond at the MCG. FULL FIXTURE: 9News

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Proposed Law Changes in Queensland to Hold Irresponsible Dog Owners AccountableOwners whose dogs cause harm or death may face jail time under proposed law changes in Queensland . The changes also include a ban on certain dog breeds and tougher penalties for reckless owners. The legislation aims to streamline local government decisions regarding seized dangerous animals and has been introduced following community feedback.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Queensland Considers Banning Dog Breeds to Reduce AttacksPit bulls and other breeds are already banned in parts of Australia, but not everyone agrees this is the best way to deal with the issue of aggressive dogs.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SMH: Luke Brooks Signs with Manly Sea EaglesLuke Brooks, after playing 200 games for Wests Tigers, has signed with Manly Sea Eagles. The decision was influenced by his impressive performance against North Queensland earlier this year.

Source: smh | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Key Rail Projects Axed as Government Defunds 50 Transport ProjectsPlans to build fast train lines, as well as commitments to upgrade tracks to allow existing services to run more quickly, are among key rail projects axed across the country. Albanese government says projects in Sydney, Victoria and Queensland are among 50 being defunded, but other recommendations remain a priority.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »