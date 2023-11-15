Inquiry into Gay Hate-Related Deaths Misses Opportunity to Improve Police Relationship

A landmark inquiry into possible gay hate-related deaths should ensure lessons are learned, hard truths are told and previously voiceless people are heard. But NSW Police might have missed an opportunity to improve its relationship with the LGBTQI community as a result of an 'adversarial' approach to the 18-month probe. Led by commissioner John Sackar, the state inquiry has examined the unsolved killings of LGBTQI people that might have been hate crimes between 1970 and 2010.

It also looked at whether police bias and indifference to attacks on gay people could have affected how the cases were investigated. In his final address, senior counsel assisting the commission Peter Gray suggested Justice Sackar find that 14 of the 22 unsolved deaths investigated by a police strike force were homicides. Of the remainder, six should be classed as suspected homicides. All of those 20 potential homicide cases included reason to suspect LGBTQI bias was a factor in the killings

