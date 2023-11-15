International Crime Syndicate Disrupted in Sydney

An international crime syndicate, potentially the biggest in Australia, with “tentacles” in Sydney has been “disrupted, if not eliminated” by police who moved in on the group, arresting two dozen people. NSW Police detectives have been investigating the alleged syndicate under Strike Force Tromperie over the past 12 months, targeting the network which is believed to have originated in Lebanon. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Police dismantle international crime network.

The alleged syndicate has been linked to the movement of more than $1 billion through guns, drugs, tobacco and money laundering. The operation to dismantle the syndicate began on Sunday, when a 40-year-old man was arrested at Sydney International Airport. He was later charged with nine offences, including knowingly direct activities of a criminal group, three counts of supply prohibited drugs, and five counts of dealing with property proceeds of crime in excess of $4.4 million. Police allege he was one of the onshore facilitators of the criminal networ

