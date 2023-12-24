Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Parts of Queensland and New South Wales

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Queensland and New South Wales for this afternoon. It comes as nearly all cities are expected to have cool temperatures and possible thunderstorms tomorrow, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's latest weather predictions. Here is what the bureau is predicting the weather will be in each capital city tomorrow, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Darwin residents could get a Christmas thunderstorm. (SMH)Those living in New South Wales have been told to brace for large hail, heavy rainfall and damaging winds today after the bureau this morning issued a severe weather warning for the state. Potentially severe storms have been forecast to develop over Murrundindi and Tenterfield, with most of the wild weather to affect the northern parts of the state. The next few days will bring a blend of mild-to-warm temperatures, high humidity, and stormy weather, according to the burea





