Mother Opens Space for Suicide Prevention in Queensland

Three years after her daughter's suicide, Cushla Rabbitt is opening a space in regional Queensland to help others in need. Rabbitt's daughter, Heather Stuart, took her own life at the age of 30. Rabbitt also lost two nephews to suicide. Despite her grief, Rabbitt had to stay strong and organize funerals due to financial constraints. Now, she is creating a support system for those who have nowhere else to turn.





