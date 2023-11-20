Queensland mother arrested in underwear over unpaid bill

A Queensland mother is furious after she was arrested in her underwear in front of her neighbours and daughter over an unpaid bill. A Gold Coast mother says she wants an apology after she was arrested in her underwear in front of her neighbours and 12-year-old daughter over an unpaid petrol bill. Belinda Goodwin was dragged out of her apartment by two officers on Saturday after failing to return to a petrol station and pay $58 for fuel she pumped into her car at a 7 Eleven in June.

She had reportedly been unable to pay for it at the time because her Apple Pay app wasn’t working so she told a worker she would return with the money but never did. Ms Goodwin received a notice to appear in court two months later but said she was led to believe that once she paid, she would not need to attend and the case would be closed. Belinda Goodwin and her daughter, Summer, watch the “humiliating” footage of her arrest. Picture: ACA“So I open the door and I was like, literally nake





