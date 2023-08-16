Australian Tennis Team Suffers Second Straight Davis Cup Final Loss

Australian tennis dreams have been dashed once again as Lleyton Hewitt's team succumbed in a second straight Davis Cup final amid heartbreak and another jolting reality check in Malaga. Jannik Sinner (ITA) def Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3, 6-0 Italy ended up lifting the giant trophy for just the second time in Sunday's (Monday AEDT) showdown with a 2-0 victory fashioned amid misery for Alexei Popyrin and dispiriting deja vu for his Sydneysider teammate Alex de Minaur.

It was a similar story to last year's campaign, which saw the team over-perform only to get outgunned by Canada in the final and unable to take the tie into their stronghold territory of a deciding doubles. But this loss felt extra disappointing, because Popyrin had so many opportunities to win the opening rubber before suffering an agonising 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 defeat to Matteo Arnaldi who he had bossed for much of the final two set





