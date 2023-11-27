US Nuclear Arsenal Refreshed with Plutonium 'Pits'

The Pentagon is concerned about the the US nuclear arsenal’s viability, but critics worry about a renewed arms race. All 1,900 submarine-launched missiles would be refreshed after the first 800 plutonium ‘pits’ are installed in the Sentinel ICBM systems. On one side of the US – on New York’s Staten Island – the US army corps of engineers began this month to remove the radioactive remnants of Robert Oppenheimer’s Manhattan Project that produced the atomic bombs that ended the second world war.

Meanwhile, 2,000 miles away, at the Los Alamos national laboratory north of Santa Fe in New Mexico, on the same site that developed and assembled the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, work is being ramped up to produce plutonium “pits” – spherical shells about the size of bowling balls that are a vital component of warheads in the US nuclear arsenal





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US expected to press China on nuclear arsenalThe United States is expected to press China on its growing nuclear arsenal. Officials from both sides will reportedly meet next week for control talks for the first time in seven years. China’s apparent nuclear plans have caused alarm.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Labor luminary urges Australia to lobby US for 'no first use' of nuclear weaponsGareth Evans, a Labor luminary, has called on Australia to lobby the US to promise 'no first use' of nuclear weapons, citing the decline of global arms control agreements. He emphasized the need for Australia to take a leadership role in addressing nuclear threats in the region.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

AUKUS nuclear submarine deal triggers accusations over cost and constructionSouth Australia's premier hits back at claims by Alexander Downer that all of the nation's future nuclear subs should be built overseas — but the former foreign affairs minister says there should be more scrutiny of the 'eye-watering' cost.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

China and US reportedly agree to rare nuclear arms control talksTalks expected on Monday would be first since Obama administration and follow visit to Washington by Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

US reactor project fail heats up Australia’s nuclear power debateA nuclear energy developer championed by the Coalition has canned its most advanced project in the United States, raising questions over the viability of the technology in Australia.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Develop NuScale: Flagship US small nuclear reactor project collapses owing taxpayers $930mA flagship US small modular nuclear reactor project – one of a handful aimed at demonstrating their commercial viability – has collapsed.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »