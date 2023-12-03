Queensland Police Service considers mandatory mental health intervention for officers

A major push is underway to ensure Queensland police officers receive help from a psychologist or psychiatrist at least once a year. The Queensland Police Service (QPS) is considering introducing mandatory mental health intervention as latest research shows many suffer extreme anxiety and depression — making them significant suicide risks. Eighteen QPS officers have taken their own life over the past 10 years, internal data reveals, with half of those serving at the time.

According to senior officers, it could be much worse. “Policing will impact on your emotional and psychological wellbeing. Not may, it will,” Assistant Commissioner Brian Codd told 7NEWS. “Whilst our suicide rate is lower than most people would think, our suicidal ideation and the planning for it is significantly higher.” Codd says for many officers, it’s still considered taboo to see a psychiatrist or psychologist. “We don’t like it, but the fact is mental health and embracing and understanding our mental health still comes with a lot of stigma,” he sai





