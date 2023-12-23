Queensland's new premier flies to Cairns twice amid record flooding

In Steven Miles’ first week on the job, the new premier has flown to Cairns twice, chaired disaster committees and spent time sitting with survivors who lost everything. Amid record flooding across northern parts of the state, Queensland’s new leader flew to Cairns twice, chaired disaster committees, announced grants, distributed beer to workers and spent time sitting with flood survivors who had lost everything.

“You just hope that talking with them, and spending time with them, makes them feel just the tiniest bit better.” After nine years in cabinet, the new premier has accrued plenty of experience dealing with natural disasters. “A fair bit of leading Queensland involves this type of thing,” he says. Miles barely even sat down at Cairns airport during his first interview with Guardian Australia since taking the job; he was too bus





Severe weather warning cancelled but risk remains in flood-hit QueenslandThe severe weather warning sparked by ex-tropical Cyclone Jasper has been cancelled but the "risk remains real", authorities have said. Queensland and surrounding remote communities among the worst hit by the record-breaking flooding disaster after a year's worth of rain fell in less than a week. The Bureau of Meteorology has officially cancelled the severe weather warning that was in place, however a "significant risk" of showers and storms remains. Queensland Premier Steven Miles said significant rainfall had hampered efforts to get into some communities, including the remote area of Wujal Wujal. "An attempt was made to aerially evacuate people today but unfortunately, the rain and cloud is still too strong and another attempt is now planned before 8am tomorrow," he said. Hundreds of rescues have taken place across the region and volunteers are getting an average of 40 calls for help an hour.

