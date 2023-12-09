Severe Heatwave Hits New South Wales

New South Wales is sweltering under a "severe" heatwave today, while large parts of the rest of Australia are also feeling the summer sun in full force. By 10:30am temperatures in Sydney had already soared to 35 degrees, with the expected peak of 44 for Sydney's west still hours away. By 1pm temperatures had officially cracked 40 degrees in most of the city, with scattered power outages detected around Sydney.

It was 22 degrees in Sydney's Observatory Hill by 6am this morning, with most of the state experiencing a "severe" heatwave, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. By 11:30, Penrith and Richmond in the city's west had reached 40 degrees, the current hottest part of the city. Soon, the rest of the city joined the west with temperatures sitting at 43 degrees at Sydney Airport. Many parts of the state were expected to eventually reach 8-10 degrees above their average, the Bureau sai





